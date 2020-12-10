About this show

After six consecutive years of his Christmas show in the West End, Lee invites you all to a festive evening of Christmas classics at the Crazy Coqs. Santa Claus is Coming To Town, Silent Night, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, All I Want For Christmas Is you, Winter Wonderland and more. Including Lee's brand new Christmas single 'In My Arms For Christmas.' Lee will also be singing songs from his up coming album which is due for release next Spring. Accompanied by his MD/ pianist Adam Dennis and guitarist Adam Goldsmith, this is sure to be an exciting evening of music and song to get us all in the festive mood.