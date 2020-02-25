About this show

Kit Hesketh Harvey, (best known for thirty years as the singer-songwriter of Kit and the Widow, 'Just A Minute' veteran and co-star on the first-ever BBC Comedy Proms at the Albert Hall) has now teamed up with composer, pianist and occasional accordionist - James McConnel (fellow Sondheim pupil and love-child of Hugh Grant and Prince Andrew). In a completely new programme of original cabaret and theatre songs, both hilarious and moving, they will explore contemporary events and local scandals and the extraordinary vagaries of the human heart.

With only the vaguest of nods to good taste and propriety, cabaret veterans, Kit & McConnel, (Formerly Kit & The Widow) are delighted to present their latest offering of up-to-the-minute topical songs & sketches.