About this show

Kate Garner, singer, pianist, songwriter and daughter of Chas Hodges of 'Chas and Dave,' returns with a collection of classic songs from the 1920's and 30's, plus brand-new original material inspired by the great songwriters of the period. In Songs from the Art Deco Decades, Kate is accompanied by exceptional musicians on drums, double bass and alto sax/clarinet who have performed for many named artists, including the legendary Pasadena Roof Orchestra. Together they will turn back the musical clock for an evening of style with plenty of fun.