About this show

What does the practice of choreographing consist of? In Rewriting, Jonathan Burrows attempts to map out the expanded territory called choreography, in a performance both hesitant and exuberant. Best known for his thought-provoking appearances with long-time collaborator Matteo Fargion, the acclaimed British artist returns to Sadler's Wells with this new solo. Rewriting collates salvaged material from an unseen performance, alongside statements from Burrows' A Choreographers' Handbook (2010). Part magic trick, part lecture, this is a masterful work by a great mind and performer.