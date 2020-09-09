About this show

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell's Clouds, we present the outstanding singer/pianist Joanna Eden. Following on from success with Jazz at The Movies, Swinging Christmas and her Embraceable Ella show, Joanna returns to Crazy Coqs with this further celebration of the life and music of Joni Mitchell the iconic US singer/song writer, following her sold out Joni Mitchell music show in London's Jazz Divas 2019 Series at The Pheasantry and at Pizza Express earlier this year. Joanna was for nine years a vocal teacher and mentor of multi-Grammy winning singer Sam Smith. Starting as a finger-picking folkie and winding up as a jazz-savvy experimentalist, Joni Mitchell has brought a sharp eye, light touch and an agile trill of a voice to her songs, which have often dissected her romances and skewered myopic governments. Mitchell became a critical sensation on Detroit's folk scene, and her notices led to a series of successful engagements in New York. These early Mitchell songs, "Both Sides Now", "Eastern Rain", "The Circle Game", "Chelsea Morning" & "Clouds" have become standards. Joanna on piano, with accomplished guitar virtuoso, Lewis Andrews, make a compelling musical duo. Sit back and enjoy Joanna's fabulous interpretation here of "My Old Man" and enjoy this, and so many more Joni Mitchell gems.