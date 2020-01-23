About this show

Received with a rapturous standing ovation at its premiere at the Crazy Coqs in 2019, this very personal solo show from two-time Tony Award nominee composer/lyricist/ orchestrator Jason Carr explores musicals from a gay perspective. Expect some Sondheim, Coward and Porter, as well as Hollywood composers Hugh Martin and Roger Edens (proverbial and real-life friends of Dorothy), plus songs from Jason's own critically-acclaimed shows. Jason is well-known at Crazy Coqs for accompanying Maria Friedman and Anne Reid.