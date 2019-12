About this show

Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Johnny is alone in the family home when a stranger arrives: Don't you recognise me at all?...I'm Hester. Your sister. Why has Hester returned? What is Johnny so afraid of? And what lies in the darkened bedroom next door? That night, hopes and secrets of the past and present are revealed in a tense battle of wills. Intimate, raw and powerful. Hello and Goodbye is an early work by Athol Fugard, the internationally acclaimed chronicler of South African life..