About this show

The Crazy Coqs Presents continues its season of new shows, each with a different musical theme, presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty with Musical Direction by Henry Brennan. Join us for our French Festival show celebrating the best in French-themed cabaret. Featuring songs from Moulin Rouge, Gigi, Irma La Douce, Les Mis, Piaf, An American In Paris, Can-Can, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Phantom of the Opera, La Cage Aux Folles, Sunday in The Park with George and Notre Dame de Paris.