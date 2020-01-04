About this show

Tony Award winning Frances Ruffelle, is not only well known for creating the role of the iconic waif Eponine in the original stage show of Les Miserables, but also for her outrageously playful cabaret appearances in Europe and the U.S.

The journey of Ruby's Poison started at Crazy Coqs back in 2014 when Gwyneth Herbert and Tony award winner, Frances Ruffelle, wrote an alternative and theatrical way to present the launch of Frances' album I Say Yeh Yeh. After a two year residency at the Green Room 42 in New York, Frances returns to present her unique theatre piece for one night only, back where it all begun...