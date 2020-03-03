About this show

Singer and Actress.

Eve Ferret is regarded as one of the most original performers on the stage today - she spins cabaret on it's head and back again. Warm and hearttfelt with a rollicking and tender voice, Eve will bring her life enhancing mix of original songs, stories and completely unexpected choice of material back to Crazy Coqs. Eve has worked on stage, TV and film, including working with David Bowie in Absolute Beginners and his Grammy award winning, Jazzin for Blue Jean. She starred alongside Gene Wilder in Haunted Honeymoon, amongst many others including Richard Harris and Trevor Howard.