About this show

After touring internationally with award-winning one (wo)man show Dietrich: Natural Duty, actor and drag artist Peter Groom returns to Crazy Coqs after sold-out performances in 2019. Drawing inspiration from Marlene Dietrich's iconic solo show, performed internationally during her last years in the limelight, this new cabaret is a sensational evening of song that revisits some of the Hollywood star's most memorable numbers, including Lili Marlene, Lola, and of course Falling in Love Again. Besides Dietrich's most notable numbers, Groom will also reimagine classics from the Great American Songbook in the inimitable style of the woman Hemingway called "the beautiful mystery."