About this show

A delightfully tongue-in-chic romp through the hits of the 90's, with Issy van Randwyck & Tiffany Graves. Pop on your Wonder-bra and Body Shop lip-balm, grab a Bacardi Breezer and Britpop bad-boy - and join us for this vintage night with the Thelma and Louise of cabaret, as they dust off their roller blades and spin you through the unforgettable decade that brought us Girl Power, Ab-Fab, Sex In The City, Cheese Straws and Viagra.