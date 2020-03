About this show

Bounder & Cad will perform not one, but two incredible 'face-achingly funny' shows! Troubadours of the Twitter age, the raffish duo will thrill and delight you with their unique and audacious songs, skits and party tricks, backed by their sizzling jazz trio. For loyal attenders, there'll be hot new material every time. Performed by Adam Drew, Guy Hayward, accompanied by Ben Comeau or Sam Jewison, Harry Evans and Theo Guttenplan