About this show

2020, where has the time gone? The Millennium crash, Charles and Diana, Walkmans and Sunny D are all far behind us, but the music lives on. Join Belt Up on a nostalgic tour of some of their favourite songs from the 20th Century. From the Eurhythmics to Aretha Franklin, Madonna to Simply Red, Belt Up will entertain and impress with their powerhouse vocals, inventive arrangements and dynamic flair. Since appearing on SkyOne's Sing: Ultimate A Cappella, Belt Up have gone on to perform regularly across London and internationally, including performances at The Other Palace, Above The Arts, Pizza Express Live, and a tour to Berlin. Their vocal prowess and unique mash-ups of popular songs are known to win over audiences of all ages, making them a standout group on the UK a cappella scene. The 6-piece vocal group have taken on larger mass a cappella projects including an arrangement of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman which amassed over 20,000 online views within it's first week alone. Future plans for Belt Up include a return to Berlin, a UK tour, and engagements as guest entertainers on cruise liners.