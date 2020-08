About this show

Join us for a celebration of the songs of the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber. Featuring songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Love Never Dies, Stephen Ward, Cats and many more performed by Nadim Naaman (The Phantom of the Opera, Broken Wings, Titanic, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) and Lucy St. Louis (Man of La Mancha, Motown the Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Book fo Mormon, Ragtime)