About this show

Leap into Wonderland as we join Alice on her adventures down the Rabbit Hole. Alice plunges into a not-so-normal world of magic and madness, meeting an array of fabulous, quirky, and enticing creatures. Immerse yourself in this sassy whirlwind adventure of fun and upside-down play. Can you believe the impossible?!

Outdoor performance. This event takes place at The Aeronaut Pub, 264 Acton High Street, London W3 9BH