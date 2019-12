About this show

A heart-warming and hilarious tale of journeys taken and not taken, of regrets and celebrations, of isolation and what it means to be free... Based on real-life interviews with bus travellers in the North West, and peppered with humour, songs and live music, it shows a day-in-the life of the Route 555 bus travelling from Lancaster to Keswick, and the kaleidoscope of different characters that travel on it - each with their very own tales to tell...