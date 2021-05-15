About this show

The smash hit show returns authentically recreating the sublime harmonies, slick moves, stylish looks and legendary musicianship that were the making of Motown.

You will be going Loco down in Acapulco, as we take you along memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many, many more. Enjoy favourites including Heard It Through The Grapevine, Mr Postman, My Girl, Stop In The Name of Love, Ain't No Mountain High Enough and more! This is Motown at its very best; signed sealed and delivered, touring the nation. The show of the year!