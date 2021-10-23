About this show

Join the legendary Manfreds and Georgie Fame for an evening of Rhythm and Blues nostalgia, and some of the greatest hits ever written.

The Manfreds with an all-star line-up of original members Paul Jones, Mike D’Abo, Tom McGuinness and Mike Hugg with Rob Townsend, Marcus Cliffe and Simon Currie will be recreating many of their greatest hits both as part of Manfred Mann and as successful solo artists.

Joining the Manfreds is bona fide legend Georgie Fame. With more than 20 albums and a career full of collaboration with music’s most famous names, Georgie has rightly earned iconic status in the British music scene.

An all-star line-up with the hits to match!