About this show

Lucy Porter is one of the UK's best loved live stand-up comedians. Her TV appearances include Mock the Week, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Have I Got News For You. She is a firm favourite on BBC Radio 4 and has toured internationally to places such as Cape Town, Las Vegas and Hong Kong.

Always warm, witty and thought-provoking, this is Lucy Porter's best show yet. She muses on what we receive from our ancestors and what we pass on to future generations. Lucy's inherited dodgy knees and global warming from her parents, but can she leave a better legacy for her children?