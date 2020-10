About this show

Forth on the Fringe is our annual one stop shop for all the essential acts you need to see at this year's Edinburgh Festival. We've had some fantastic names appear at the events in previous years including: Jason Byrne, KT Tunstall, Greg Proops, Ed Byrne, The Proclaimers, Sean Hughes, Stephen K Amos, Ruby Wax, Adam Hills, Frisky and Mannish, Lucy Porter, Andrew Maxwell, Andy Bell, Caroline Rhea, Craig Hill and many more.