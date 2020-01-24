London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
It's all aboard the sensational soul train show of the year, embarking from soul's heady Sixties origins steaming, non-stop, through to the present day...via everyone's favourite Seventies and Eighties dance classics.