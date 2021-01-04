About this show

Every Map Has A Scale is an ongoing live-research project aiming to connect Scottish Dance Theatre more deeply with communities in its home-town of Dundee and across Scotland, creating opportunities for dialogue and exchange, and making the company's artistic practice more inclusive and responsive. The project straddles across formats and disciplines, including performance events but also research, documentation and discussion. Inspired by the input of different contributors, the work is structured in chapters, with each new iteration delving deeper or expanding on an area of research.

Chapter One of Every Map Has A Scale will see the creation of a new digital work shot in locations across Dundee that will evolve into a pop-up performance for outdoor spaces in the future, choreographed by Artistic Director Joan Clevillé in collaboration with Scottish Dance Theatre's dancers. Informed by field trips into Dundee's neighbourhoods, the work plays with the poetry of movement, language and architecture. Turning public environments into a temporary stage, the piece is a playful celebration of our everyday lives and the people we share it with.