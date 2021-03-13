About this show

A Vision of Elvis is now accepted as one of the world's leading touring Elvis productions; celebrating all the music of Elvis Presley in a respectful and enjoyable way, from Sun Studio's through to 68 Comeback with the finale being the Concert Years, and engaging audiences with an uplifting and authentic experience. Officially Endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) for charitable contributions and Officially Endorsed by Mr Ed Bonja - Elvis's Photographer and Road Manager (1970-1977) who said "On stage Rob Kingsley looks extraordinarily like Elvis. He sings like Elvis, but most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis - his charisma, his gestures - hell he even walks like Elvis!"