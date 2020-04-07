About this show

In space no one can hear you scream - especially if your aren't wearing a spacesuit and your capsule springs a leak, or is hit by a meteor, or burns up on re-entry, or any of the other terrible mishaps that could really put a dent in your plans for a weekend away on the moon. Join Paul to explore how rockets get you into space, how spacesuits keep you alive, how you can survive re-entry and along the way avoid some of the other traps, disasters and toileting errors that the cosmos has waiting for you.