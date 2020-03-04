About this show

Part gig, part their mums' living rooms, Bonnie & The Bonnettes delve into motherhood, womanhood and femininity through conversations with their mums, armed with three microphones, music, and a bottle of prosecco. Advice taken and ignored, tellings off, pep talks and tales of her past. We were always scared of sounding just like her but maybe she was right about some things. Bonnie & The Bonnettes delve into motherhood, womanhood and femininity through conversations with their mums. They are a tribe of women that have shown us the way and it's time to celebrate, so put on a buffet and crack open the bubbly because they are our mums and it's about time we chanted it.