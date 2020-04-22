About this show

In 2017 New Wave Associate Alexander Whitley collaborated with space scientists to create 8 Minutes, combining dance, visuals and music to take audiences on a breath-taking journey to the sun. Known for his adventurous use of technology, Whitley's new work delves into what it means to be human in the era of big data. Overflow features a dazzling kinetic light sculpture by Children of the Light, costumes from award-winning designer Ana Rajcevic and an original score from London-based producer Rival Consoles, whose music features in the Netflix series Black Mirror.