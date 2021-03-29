About this show

A musical celebration featuring the hit songs of Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5. Thriller is a stage and video spectacular celebrating the wonderful music of one of the greatest entertainers of modern times, Michael Jackson. The show has mind-blowing choreography and brilliant vocal performances as Jackson's amazing songs and videos are brought to life on stage. A full company of 40 performers including singers, dancers, a gospel choir and live band put on a mind blowing show, with over two hours of back to back hit songs including I Want You Back, I'll Be There, Rock With You, She's Out of My Life, Billie Jean and Earth Song. Michael Jackson died 25th June 2009.