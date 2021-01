About this show

Van the Man has been mixing elements of Celtic music, improvised jazz and r&b for more than 30 years.The Belfast-born legend is one of the most revered and decorated musicians of recent times. He was knighted last year, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has won six Grammys, a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution and the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement