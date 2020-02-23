About this show

Dreams will be a truly unique experience giving students from local dance schools the opportunity to train, rehearse and perform the iconic ballet Swan Lake in costume within the Swan Lake set alongside dancers from Birmingham Royal Ballet. The project aims to develop talent and raise aspiration, primarily aimed at aged nine - 18, but with applications also open to people of all ages with ballet experience, it will inspire the participants and develop their technique and talent. Offering a fantastic opportunity that includes not only training with professional dancers but performing with them, it also enables the participants to work together, build trust and relationships and then showcase their achievements in a professional environment.