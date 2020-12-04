About this show

Ministry of Sound invite you to relive the greatest dance music of all time with a new live Classical concert This breathtaking event is Ministry of Sound's first ever fully produced classical music show. Alongside the biggest dance tracks reimagined by The London Concert Orchestra, there will be special guest live vocalists and a set from DJ Danny Rampling - one of the original founders of the UK's rave / club scene. All this against a backdrop of large screen visuals, lights, lasers, special effects and a live-scored documentary featuring Judge Jules, Paul Oakenfold, Brandon Block and key Ministry of Sound players including Justin Berkmann and Lohan Presencer. The show spans chart-topping albums with huge tracks getting a never heard before classical remake. Expect to hear iconic club favourites such as Faithless' Insomnia, The Chemical Brothers' Hey Boy Hey Girl, Darude's Sandstorm, Fatboy Slim's Right Here, Right Now, Moloko's Sing It Back and many more.