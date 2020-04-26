About this show

Milton Jones is renowned for his string of surreal and unusual one-liners. On stage, hair gelled in 360 different directions, clothes half-spaceman, half '70s Bhs, he was Perrier Finalist of 1997 and Best Newcomer in 1996. His delivery is part weirdo, part childish, part punch drunk.

One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really. Milton reveals the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.