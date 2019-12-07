About this show

Squirrel loves a good acorn. But not all acorns are good. Some are downright second rate. And Squirrel is fussy like that. Under the light of the winter sun, between the houses and the offices, and the rivers and the factories, Squirrel has buried their favourite acorn collection. It's easy to remember where; it's under the third tree from the left. Or was it the right? Oh hang on a minute...

This is a story of new growth,with a sprinkling of snowy magic and puppetry mayhem as you would expect from the egg's early years Christmas show.

