About this show

Contemporary dance. Richard Alston, Artistic Director of The Place, the UK's leading centre for contemporary dance, is internationally recognised as one of the most influential and inspiring choreographers in British dance.

The farewell programme exemplifies Richard Alston's commitment to new work and extraordinary music. Voices and Light Footsteps is set to music by Baroque composer Claudio Monteverdi. Shine On uses Benjamin Britten's On This Island. Completing the bill is Alston's Mazur set to Fr