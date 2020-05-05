About this show

Darrell Rivers is starting school with an eager mind and fierce heart. Unfortunately she also has a quick temper! Can she learn to tolerate the infuriating Gwendoline Lacey, or value the kind hearted Sally Hope? Can she save the school play and rescue terrified Mary Lou from the grip of a raging storm? If she can do these things anywhere, she will do them at Malory Towers!

Nostalgic, naughty and perfect for now, Malory Towers is the original ?Girl Power' story. Join us for high jinks, high drama and high spirits, all set to sensational live music and breathtaking animation. This is a show for girls, boys and all us grown-up children who still dream of midnight feasts and Cornish clifftops.