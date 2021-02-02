About this show

Crimes, Camera, Action whisks the audience to golden-era Hollywood and introduces a new lead detective, a world-weary, hard-boiled private eye in the mould of Humphrey Bogart: meet Stan Shakespeare. The case? A screen starlet is stabbed as a result of a prop mix-up on set. It sets in motion a typically fast-paced and hilarious chain of events that sees a cast of four exceptional comic actors take on multiple roles, sometimes within the same scene. Expect the usual New Old Friends mix of great theatrical set pieces, the quickest of quick changes, lightning fast word play and a thrilling plot driving the action at breakneck pace.

Ustinov Studio