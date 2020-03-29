About this show

On a cold Christmas Eve, four spirits conspire to show Ebenezer Scrooge the error of his ways. His old business partner, Jacob Marley has returned from the dead to offer him a second chance, if he can change his mean and miserly behaviour. Nowhere are the effects of poverty more keenly felt than in the Cratchit family, especially by their youngest son, Tiny Tim. As Scrooge's inspirational journey shows him both the hardship and love of those around him, he is reminded of his own powers of charity and kindness.

This adaptation brings Dickens' atmospheric Ghost Story of Christmas to life through the company's characteristic cocktail of textual accuracy, fun, lively action, music and audience participation in order to educate, involve and inspire. As the actors bring to life Scrooge, squeezing, wrenching, grasping, hard and sharp as flint, the audience will join him on the journey that he is forced to make through his past present and future until laughter and goodness replace the ice in his heart.

The Egg