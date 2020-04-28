About this show

The smash-hit and critically acclaimed West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is going on tour, starring Layton Williams and Shane Richie!



Funny, fabulous and feelgood, this is the musical sensation for all the family and not to be missed!



Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.



With an original score of catchy pop tunes by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who), this brand-new musical will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.



WINNER! Best New Musical Whats On Stage Awards, London - book now for the Jamie Tour!