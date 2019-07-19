We Will Rock You UK and Ireland tour cast announced

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of We Will Rock You, which opens in September in Bromley.

Ian McIntosh (Beautiful) will play Galileo alongside Elena Skye (Kinky Boots) as Scaramouche. Jennifer O'Leary (Heathers) will play Killer Queen with Michael McKell (Macbeth) as Buddy. Adam Strong (Rock of Ages) will play Khashoggi and David-Michael Johnson (Jesus Christ Superstar) will return to the show in the role of Brit. Amy di Bartolomeo (Bat Out of Hell) will play Oz.

Completing the cast will be Laura Ava-Scott, Emily Olive Boyd, Jack Chambers, Louis Clarke-Clare, Victoria Collins, Christopher D Hunt, Anna Davey, Joanne Harper, Crystal Leah, Edward Leigh, Kate Leiper, Andres Quero Marin and Sam Robinson, Sjoerd van der Meer, Jacob Fearey and Ellie Mitchell.

We Will Rock You closed in the West End in 2014. The musical originally opened in 2002 at the Dominion Theatre in London and was uniformly panned by critics. It nevertheless went on to become one of the longest running musicals in West End history. A previous UK tour began in 2010 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester.

The musical features songs from Queen's back catalogue including "We Are The Champions", "Radio Ga Ga", "I Want To Break Free", "Somebody To Love", "Killer Queen", "Don't Stop Me Now", "Under Pressure", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Another One Bites The Dust" and "We Will Rock You".

Cities on the current tour, which opens at Churchill Theatre Bromley on 21 September, include Ipswich, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Derry, Dublin, Southend, Leeds, Nottingham, Plymouth, Glasgow, Blackpool, Hull, Southampton, Manchester, Aberdeen, Bradford, Canterbury, Oxford, Llandudno, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham, Norwich, Northampton, Bournemouth and Stoke (ending the tour in May 2020).