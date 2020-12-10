Sheffield Theatres announce 2021 season of shows

Sheffield Theatres has unveiled a season of socially distanced shows being presented in its Crucible Theatre from February.

Chris Bush will pen new piece The Band Plays On, an exploration of modern Sheffield through the music of the city. Reuniting the team behind the award-winning Standing at the Sky's Edge, the show plays from 3 to 13 February.

The piece has direction by Robert Hastie and Anthony Lau, with design by Ben Stones. Cast and further creative team are to be revealed.

Artistic associate Caroline Steinbeis will present the regional premiere of Caryl Churchull's Escaped Alone from 9 to 13 March. The piece, designed by Oliver Townsend, follows three friends and a neighbour having a natter in a garden.

Kieran Knowles' Operation Crucible will play from 9 to 13 March, returning after its 2016 run, while Far Gone by John Rwothomack, directed by Mojisola Elufowoju, will now play from 1 to 3 April after being rescheduled. Operation Crucible has direction by Bryony Shanahan, with design by Sophia Simensky and lighting by Seth Rook Williams.

New Earth and Storyhouse's touring co-production of Miss Julie, adapted by Amy Ng, which is set to visit a plethora of venues across March, will play from 29 to 31 March. It is directed by Dadiow Lin.

On the new season, artistic director Robert Hastie said today: "Announcing new shows for 2021 feels like the best way to end 2020.

"It's never been more important to champion our local artists. Our Associate Artistic Director Anthony Lau is leading an open submissions process with a selection panel made up of local residents, artists and staff, to programme a festival of work for the Crucible stage that celebrates the incredible talent we have on our doorstep.

"I'm hugely looking forward to opening the year with The Band Plays On, and to be collaborating again with Chris Bush so soon after picking up the Sky Arts South Bank Show Award for Standing at the Sky's Edge, which Chris co-wrote with Richard Hawley. Part concert, part play, The Band Plays On looks at key moments in Sheffield's history through the eyes of its citizens and some of the most iconic songs this music city has to offer."