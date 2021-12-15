She Loves Me at Sheffield Crucible – first look

Production images have been released for She Loves Me at Sheffield Crucible.

Based on the story that inspired You've Got Mail, Joe Masteroff, Jerry Brock and Sheldon Harnick's musical runs to 15 January.

Appearing in the show are Adele Anderson playing Head Waiter, Lewis Cornay playing Arpad Laszlo, Andy Coxon playing Steven Kodaly, Marc Elliott playing Ladislav Sipos, Kaisa Hammarlund playing Ilona Ritter, Karl Seth playing Zoltan Maraczek, David Thaxton playing Georg Nowack and Alex Young playing Amalia Balash.

The ensemble includes Zac Adlam, Michael Anderson, Kamau Davis, Lawrence Guntert, Samantha Hull, Esme Laudat and Gleanne Purcell-Brown.

The show's creative team is led by director Robert Hastie, alongside designer Ben Stones, musical director Caroline Humphris, choreographer Ewan Jones, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Mike Walker, orchestral manager David Gallagher, casting director Stuart Burt CDG, assistant director Hannah Benson, assistant musical director Sarah Dyer and orchestrator Jason Carr.

