Ten Times Table UK tour to star Robert Daws

Alan Ayckbourn's Ten Times Table begins a nationwide tour this autumn, opening at the Theatre Royal Windsor on 8 October.

The comedy centres around the inner politics of a village committee, as they meet to organise the Pendon Folk Festival in the ballroom of a local hotel.

Robert Daws leads a cast including Deborah Grant, Gemma Oaten, Robert Duncan, Mark Curry, Craig Gazey and Elizabeth Power. Robin Herford (The Woman In Black) directs, with lighting design by Jason Taylor, sound by Dan Shepard and set and costume design by Michael Holt.

The tour plays in Sheffield, Southport, Newcastle, Malvern, Eastbourne, Guildford and Bath.