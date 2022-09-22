Miss Saigon to be revived in 2023

Sheffield Theatres has unveiled new shows running in 2023.

A new production of Miss Saigon will be presented in the Crucible Theatre from Saturday 8 July 2023 to Saturday 12 August 2023.

The first regional non-replica production of Boublil and Schönberg's hit musical (which is set during the Vietnam War and follows a tragic love story) will feature a reimagined staging by Sheffield Theatres' artistic director Robert Hastie and RTYDS associate artistic director Anthony Lau as co-directors, with design by Ben Stones and lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun.

Joanna Ampil (South Pacific) will play The Engineer, with additional casting to be announced.

Also in the season will be Wildfire Road, a new environmental thriller by Eve Leigh and directed by Laura Keefe. It runs from 4 to 18 March.

Hastie said today: "As we reach the culmination of our 50th anniversary year we are proud to announce new productions that continue our quest to give Sheffield audiences thrilling experiences they can only get in the theatre. A new production of Miss Saigon – the first in the UK to be given permission to explore new approaches to staging and casting since the original 1989 production – will light up the Crucible in Summer 2023. Anthony and I are thrilled to be co-directing Boublil and Schönberg's iconic show, and could not be more excited to be welcoming Joanna Ampil to Sheffield to play The Engineer.

"And as ever at Sheffield Theatres the classic sits alongside the brand new, with a mind-bending new play from Eve Leigh taking audiences to new heights in the Playhouse, our flexible, intimate space recently renamed in honour of our founding designer, Tanya Moiseiwitsch.

"With these new productions joining a packed season, Life of Pi playing in the West End, Much Ado About Nothing about to depart on a national tour, and Standing at the Sky's Edge arriving at the National Theatre in 2023, we are proud to be bringing the world to Sheffield Theatres and Sheffield theatre to the world."