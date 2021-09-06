Matt Croke announces musical concert to support charity fund BB with Love, founded in memory of his mother Bev

West End performer and The Voice star Matt Croke has announced a new musical concert to support charity fund BB With Love, in association with the Weston Park Cancer Charity.

BB WIth Love was founded in memory of Matt's mother Bev Croke, who lost her battle with breast cancer and died in March this year, aged 61. Bev worked tirelessly during her treatment to reach out to others, to make sure they knew they weren't alone.

The family want to continue doing this and are working closely with Weston Park Cancer Charity to support those in need, as well as their families.

As such, Matt Croke will be raising funds through a new charity concert event at the Oval Hall in Sheffield City Hall, with tickets on sale now. All profit raised from this performance will go directly to helping cancer patients and their loved ones.

The concert will take place on 4 October 2021 at 7.30pm – with a line-up featuring Matt Croke, Rachel Croke, Billy Pearce, Joe McElderry, Kerry Ellis, Faye Tozer, Hayley Tamaddon, Ben Forster plus many more exciting acts.

Matt and his sister Rachel said today: "Mum always wanted to help people. She didn't want others to feel that they were alone; that they could reach out. For every penny we can raise, if it pays towards helping awareness of the mental health support available, and if someone up at Weston Park's research centre finds a treatment which improves outcomes for patients right here in Sheffield – it'd be absolutely wonderful."