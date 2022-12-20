Kitty Scott-Claus and Jujubee to join Death Drop: Back in the Habbit tour

RuPaul's Drag Race favourites Kitty Scott-Claus and Jujubee are set to join the touring production of Death Drop: Back in the Habit.

The pair previously starred opposite each other during the original Death Drop play's run at the Criterion Theatre. Scott-Claus will assume the role of Sister Titus from 10 January until 18 March, while Jujubee will star as Sister Maria JulieAndrews from 30 January to 18 March.

Scott-Claus commented: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of Death Drop: Back in the Habit. I had so much fun in the last Death Drop, I can't wait to get my wimple on and get the show on the road across the UK!"

Jujubee added: "I'm so excited to be returning to the Death Drop family in an entirely new play! I also can't wait to go on tour and see more of Ireland and the UK. Get me on that stage now - it's going to be fabulous!"

They will join current cast members and RuPaul's Drag Race UK stars Cheryl Hole and Victoria Scone as well as original Death Drop alum LoUis CYfer.

Presented by TuckShop and Trafalgar Theatre Productions, the piece is written by Rob Evans (based on an original idea by Christopher D Clegg) and directed by Jesse Jones. It follows the case of a serial "slayer" at a convent filled with fabulous nuns.

The show is running at the Theatre Royal Brighton until 24 December and will then head to Blackpool (3 to 7 January 2023), Sheffield (10 to 14 January), Leicester (17 to 21 January), Aberdeen (23 to 28 January), Dublin (31 January to 4 February), Liverpool (7 to 11 February), Nottingham (14 to 19 February), Glasgow (23 to 25 February), Manchester (9 to 12 March) and Birmingham (13 to 18 March).

