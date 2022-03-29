Gemma Collins joins Chicago tour from May

TV personality Gemma Collins is heading for the stage!

Collins (The Only Way Is Essex) will be appearing in Chicago from 31 May as the show continues to tour.

She will join the tour at the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 31 May 2022, ahead of playing Cardiff New Theatre, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Sheffield Lyceum, Norwich Theatre Royal and New Theatre, Oxford.

Also in the cast will be Faye Brookes, Djalenga Scott, Jamie Baughan and B E Wong. Producer David Ian said today, "We were completely stunned by Gemma's audition for the role. She's an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can't wait to see her portrayal of Mama Morton on tour. Audiences across the country are in for a treat." Collins is set to play Mama Morton.

The cast is completed by Ishmail Aaron, Michelle Andrews, Gabby Antrobus, Delycia Belgrave, Joel Benjamin, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Daniel Clift, Callum Fitzgerald, Emily Goodenough, Billie Hardy, Aaron Jenkins, Liam Marcellino, Theo Reece, Hollie Jane Stephens and Harrison Wilde.

Tickets for the tour are on sale here.