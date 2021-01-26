Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie – full cast revealed

We run down the full cast for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film.

Based on the documentary Drag Queen at Sixteen, the story of Jamie Campbell was adapted for the stage back in 2017 (winning a few WhatsOnStage Awards in the process), and follows a young boy, Jamie New (renamed for the show) who aspires to be a drag queen while tackling a turbulent time growing up in Sheffield.

We run down who's been cast and what they've been in before.





Max Harwood – Jamie New

The upcoming star is making his professional film debut.





Sarah Lancashire – Jamie's mum Margaret

Lancashire is known for turns in Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Coronation Street.





Richard E Grant – Hugo / former drag queen Loco Chanelle

The iconic actor has appeared in Withnail and I, The Rise of Skywalker and Can You Ever Forgive Me.





Lauren Patel – Pritti Pasha

Also making her professional debut, Patel plays Pasha, Jamie's best friend.





Shobna Gulati – Ray

Margaret's best friend and Jamie's pseudo-aunt, Ray is a ray of sunshine in Sheffield. She's also played the role in the West End.





Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie

(© © 2020 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.)





Ralph Ineson – Wayne New

Jamie's unaccepting father Wayne is played by TV veteran Ralph Ineson, who has appeared in Game of Thrones, The VVitch and, aeons ago, The Office.





Adeel Akhtar – Iman Massood

We're intrigued about Iman, largely because the character isn't in the stage show. To get an actor like Akhtar (of Four Lions, Les Misérables and Utopia fame) to take on the part must mean it is pretty hefty.





The Drag Queens

Drag is an important part of the Jamie story – three drag queens are set to appear in the film – Ola Jide/Son of a Tutu as Sandra Bollock, Gareth Joyner/Myra Dubois as Laika Virgin and Dan Wallace/Anna Phylactic as Tray Sophistica.





Max Harwood as Jamie New and Richard E Grant as Loco Chanelle

© 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.





John McCrea – Young Loco Chanelle

McCrea originated the role of Jamie New in Sheffield and the West End, so it's exciting to see him back in action in the film, playing a young Richard E Grant.





Samuel Bottomley – Dean Paxton

Bottomley, who has appeared in Ackley Bridge and drama film Tyrannosaur (alongside Olivia Colman) plays the resident school bully Dean.





Sharon Horgan – Miss Hedge

Introducing Miss Hedge – the slightly overbearing teacher who is the source of many of Jamie's woes, the role is played by Sharon Horgan of Catastrophe and Pulling fame.





Charlotte Salt – Cheryl

Salt has had a ton of TV roles - including Wildfire, The Tudors and The Musketeers, but we don't know much about the role of "Cheryl", which has been added for the film. We're intrigued to see what Cheryl is up to! Maybe it's the actual Girls Aloud singer. There could be a resemblance...









Other roles

A variety of other performers are confirmed as part of the cast, including Rita May as Mrs Cardwell, Amanda Edwards as Mrs Pasha, Saskia Davis as Becca, Lauren Fidget Haywood as Ellie, Ramzan Miah as Zayn Sharma, Zane Alsaroori as Sayid, Dannie Pye as Matty, James Sharp as Denzil, Lewis Sharp as Tyson and Ryan Cox as Aaron. Layton Williams, another Jamie stage star, will also be busting some moves as part of the flick.

The stage production's director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director, with screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae, songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and a score composed by Sells and Anne Dudley. A release date is currently unconfirmed.