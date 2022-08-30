Sheffield Theatres reveals The Contingency Plan casting

Casting has been announced for The Contingency Plan, a climate emergency double bill comprised of Resilience and On The Beach.

Both plays are written by Steve Waters, with Caroline Steinbeis directing Resilience – a political satire revolving around Will, a newly appointed government advisor in the face of a looming environmental disaster – and Chelsea Walker at the helm of On The Beach – a family drama which sees Will return to his family home, where his father's career as a leading climate scientist was mysteriously cut short.

The pieces first debuted in 2009 and have been specially revised for this Sheffield engagement.

Appearing in fixed roles across both plays will be Joe Bannister (Trouble in Mind) as Will and Kiran Landa (Extinct) as Sarika. Joining them will be Geraldine Alexander (Oslo) playing Tessa in Resilience and Jenny in On The Beach, Peter Forbes (Jack Absolute Flies Again) as Colin in Resilience and Robin in On The Beach, and Paul Ready (Motherland) playing Christopher in Resilience.

Directors Steinbeis and Walker commented: "We cannot wait to share The Contingency Plan with Sheffield audiences. The more we get to know these plays, the more urgent they seem to become. And we are thrilled to be working with such a talented, exciting company – we have an intimate cast of four for On The Beach, with Paul Ready joining Resilience to form a wider cast of five. We could not ask for a better company to bring these politically thrilling, entertaining and deeply moving plays to life."

The creative team for The Contingency Plan includes designer Georgia Lowe, lighting designer Guy Hoare, sound designer and composer Giles Thomas, casting director Arthur Carrington and assistant director Callum Berridge.

The double bill runs from 14 October until 5 November at The Crucible.