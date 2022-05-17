Tom Littler announced as Orange Tree Theatre's new artistic director

Tom Littler has been announced as the new artistic director of the Orange Tree Theatre.

Littler, who has spent the last five years as the artistic director of the Jermyn Street Theatre in central London, will take over the role in December 2022.

Succeeding Paul Miller, who will have spent over eight years in the post by this winter, Littler said today: "I've loved the Orange Tree for many years, and I've hugely admired Paul's tenure at this local, London, and national theatre. I'm delighted to join such a brilliant team and help lead this unique theatre into a vibrant new chapter. My five years at Jermyn Street Theatre have been the most demanding, fulfilling and pleasurable of my life, and I'm grateful to all the staff, freelancers, audiences and trustees."

Littler's current abode, the Jermyn Street Theatre, commended the move, with Penny Horner (co-founder/trustee) for her and on behalf of the board and her co-founder, Howard Jameson, saying: "It has been an honour and a joy working alongside Tom for the last half-a-decade. We are incredibly grateful for all his hard work in shaping Jermyn Street Theatre to become the organisation it is today. JST has gone from strength to strength these past few years, thanks to his brilliant leadership.

"He has steadfastly helmed our little ship through the uncertain waters of the past two years – emerging not only afloat, but in the strongest position we have ever been both creatively and organisationally. We are, of course delighted for Tom on his new appointment and wish him all the best in his new role."

The director has presented work internationally, and during his time at the Jermyn Street he has co-produced work with companies in Bath, Cumbria, Frankfurt, Guildford, Newbury, New York, Scarborough and York, and online with Digital Theatre and the London Review of Books.

Orange Tree's executive director Hannah Streeter added: "I'm absolutely delighted that Tom is going to join the OT as the next Artistic Director. What he's achieved at Jermyn Street both pre and during the pandemic is extraordinary; I'm excited to work alongside him to produce new and ambitious programmes for our community and beyond."