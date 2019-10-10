Tom Chambers and Sally Bretton to lead UK tour of Dial M for Murder

Strictly Come Dancing champion Tom Chambers and Sally Bretton will lead the UK tour of Dial M for Murder, which opens at Richmond Theatre on 13 January.

A new production of the classic thriller – based on Frederick Knott's stage and screen play and made famous by Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film – will be directed by Anthony Banks, whose production of stage thriller Girl on a Train continues to tour the UK.

Chambers (Top Hat) plays Tony Wendice, an ex-tennis pro who has given up his career for wife Margot, played by Sally Bretton (Not Going Out, Death in Paradise). When he discovers that she has been unfaithful, he attempts to stage the perfect crime. Christopher Harper and Michael Salami also feature in the cast, with fight direction by Alison de Burgh, design by David Woodhead, lighting by Lizzie Powell, sound by Ben and Max Ringham, wig supervision by Betty Marini and costume supervision by Siobhan Boyd.

After Richmond, Dial M for Murder will play in Norwich, Dartford, Guildford, Bath, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Salisbury, Bromley, Southend, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leicester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Mold, Brighton, Shrewsbury, Salford, Plymouth, Leeds and Wolverhampton.